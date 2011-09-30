(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
rating on BW Group Ltd. (BB/Stable/--) and the 'BB' issue rating
on the company's US$500 million of senior unsecured notes due
2017 are not affected by the company's refinancing plan.
We believe BW's financial risk profile and liquidity would
still support the current rating, if the company executes the
refinancing under the terms made public. In our view, the
refinancing arrangement will better position bondholders in the
event of distress and prevent subordination of the bonds.
This is because the bonds will have a separate list of
vessels as collateral from BW's proposed US$1.5 billion secured
revolving credit facility. The bonds will in effect rank pari
passu with the proposed revolving credit facility.
Standard & Poor's does not differentiate the ratings on the
bonds from the rating on BW. In the case of international
fleets, with many different port jurisdictions, it is uncertain
how efficiently the law on recovery from ships will be enforced.