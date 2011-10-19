(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by the series 2004-1 certificate issued by Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust (the master trust), which represents an undivided investor interest in the master trust's assets.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, and D notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support for each class of rated notes, our stress scenarios, the servicer's servicing experience, timely interest and principal payments, and the underlying payment structure, cash flow mechanics, and legal structure, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's $250 million asset-backed notes series 2011-IV (see list).

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Oct. 19, 2011. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Oct. 19, 2011. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view that the credit support for each class of rated notes should be sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 4.5%-6.5% base-case net loss rate assumption, 27.0%-29.0% base-case payment rate assumption, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 0.0%-1.0% purchase rate assumption. In addition, we use stressed excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the assigned preliminary ratings. All of the stress assumptions are based on our current criteria and assumptions(see "General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations," published April 19, 2010);

-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all else being equal, our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes will remain within one rating category of the assigned ratings in the next 12 months and our preliminary 'A (sf)' and 'BBB (sf)' ratings on the class B and C notes, respectively, will remain within two rating categories of the assigned ratings in the next 12 months, based on our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010);

-- Our view of the credit risk associated with the collateral loan pool's quality, based on our economic forecast, Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust's (the master trust's) portfolio performance, and the pool statistics;

-- Our view of World's Foremost Bank's servicing experience; and our opinion of the quality and consistency of its account origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general operational practices;

-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments by Oct. 15, 2019, the stated maturity date, based on stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings; and

-- The series 2011-IV notes' underlying payment structure, cash flow mechanics, and legal structure.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust

Series 2011-IV

Class Rating Interest Amount

Rate(i) (mil. $)(ii)

A-1/A-2 AAA (sf) Fixed/floating 212.500

B A (sf) Fixed 20.000

C BBB (sf) Fixed 10.625

D(iii) NR Fixed 6.875

(i)The actual fixed and floating interest rates will be determined on the pricing date. (ii)The allocation of the principal amount between the class A-1 and A-2 notes will be determined on the pricing date. (iii)The class D notes are not being offered publicly. NR--Not rated.