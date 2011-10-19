(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's issuance is an
asset-backed securitization backed by the series 2004-1
certificate issued by Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust (the
master trust), which represents an undivided investor interest
in the master trust's assets.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B,
C, and D notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the
transaction's credit support for each class of rated notes, our
stress scenarios, the servicer's servicing experience, timely
interest and principal payments, and the underlying payment
structure, cash flow mechanics, and legal structure, among other
factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's $250 million
asset-backed notes series 2011-IV (see list).
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Oct.
19, 2011. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of
final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect:
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of rated
notes should be sufficient to withstand the simultaneous
stresses we apply to our 4.5%-6.5% base-case net loss rate
assumption, 27.0%-29.0% base-case payment rate assumption,
14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 0.0%-1.0% purchase
rate assumption. In addition, we use stressed excess spread and
note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our
opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the assigned
preliminary ratings. All of the stress assumptions are based on
our current criteria and assumptions(see "General Methodology
And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card
Securitizations," published April 19, 2010);
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress
scenario, all else being equal, our preliminary 'AAA (sf)'
ratings on the class A notes will remain within one rating
category of the assigned ratings in the next 12 months and our
preliminary 'A (sf)' and 'BBB (sf)' ratings on the class B and C
notes, respectively, will remain within two rating categories of
the assigned ratings in the next 12 months, based on our credit
stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability
Criteria," published May 3, 2010);
-- Our view of the credit risk associated with the
collateral loan pool's quality, based on our economic forecast,
Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust's (the master trust's)
portfolio performance, and the pool statistics;
-- Our view of World's Foremost Bank's servicing
experience; and our opinion of the quality and consistency of
its account origination, underwriting, account management,
collections, and general operational practices;
-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate
principal payments by Oct. 15, 2019, the stated maturity date,
based on stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions
commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings; and
-- The series 2011-IV notes' underlying payment structure,
cash flow mechanics, and legal structure.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available here.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust
Series 2011-IV
Class Rating Interest Amount
Rate(i) (mil. $)(ii)
A-1/A-2 AAA (sf) Fixed/floating 212.500
B A (sf) Fixed 20.000
C BBB (sf) Fixed 10.625
D(iii) NR Fixed 6.875
(i)The actual fixed and floating interest rates will be
determined on the pricing date. (ii)The allocation of the
principal amount between the class A-1 and A-2 notes will be
determined on the pricing date. (iii)The class D notes are not
being offered publicly. NR--Not rated.