(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) July 23, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' latest annual survey of California
investment pool managers reveals that although pool participants
see interest rate increases as the greatest portfolio risk, they
are allowing their portfolio duration (a measure of sensitivity
to interest rate movement) to increase, which could mean that
investment pool managers see decent growth prospects and are
seeking marginally higher investment returns rather than flight
to liquidity.
"We believe that these results could reiterate our
previously stated assertion that funding shortfalls and
exhausted reserves can prompt riskier investments," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alda Mostofi in the report,
"California County And Local Government Investment Pool Managers
Position Themselves For Growth, But At What Cost?", published
today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. "However,
the long-term return from reinvestment in higher-interest-paying
fixed assets could potentially mitigate any short-term loss of
principal should these increased duration funds experience
adverse interest rate movements in the short term," Mr. Mostofi
added.
The report speculates that if funds are shifted to longer
maturities, as in the case of California local county investment
pools, there's perhaps less thought of reliance on short-term
liquidity, which Standard & Poor's could potentially interpret
as local participants anticipating revenue growth prospects
mitigating substantial reliance on short-term liquidity.