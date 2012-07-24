(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) July 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' latest annual survey of California investment pool managers reveals that although pool participants see interest rate increases as the greatest portfolio risk, they are allowing their portfolio duration (a measure of sensitivity to interest rate movement) to increase, which could mean that investment pool managers see decent growth prospects and are seeking marginally higher investment returns rather than flight to liquidity.

"We believe that these results could reiterate our previously stated assertion that funding shortfalls and exhausted reserves can prompt riskier investments," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alda Mostofi in the report, "California County And Local Government Investment Pool Managers Position Themselves For Growth, But At What Cost?", published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. "However, the long-term return from reinvestment in higher-interest-paying fixed assets could potentially mitigate any short-term loss of principal should these increased duration funds experience adverse interest rate movements in the short term," Mr. Mostofi added.

The report speculates that if funds are shifted to longer maturities, as in the case of California local county investment pools, there's perhaps less thought of reliance on short-term liquidity, which Standard & Poor's could potentially interpret as local participants anticipating revenue growth prospects mitigating substantial reliance on short-term liquidity.