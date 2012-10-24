EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm stocks, currencies down on global profit-taking

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday as profit-taking in global equities following a recent rally triggered risk aversion in wider markets. Signs of strength in the U.S. economy and bets on lower corporate taxes under President Donald Trump have lifted U.S. stocks to new all-time highs in recent weeks. Traders booked from that rally on Friday ahead of the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday on Monday, dampening demand for