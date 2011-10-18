(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 17, 2011--Many
factors are converging to create additional risk for owners of
California nuclear plants during the relicensing process,
according to an article published today on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal. "The Ground Shaking Reality For
California's Nuclear Power" notes that, in the wake of the
Fukushima disaster, California is likely to carefully evaluate
relicensing its two nuclear power plants.
"At most, utilities that own nuclear generation facilities
have two to four years to develop alternatives to nuclear power
if the plants are not relicensed," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Anne Selting.
The reports delineates three possible outcomes of the
current risk scenarios, the most serious of which is the
possibility that a voter initiative now gathering signatures
qualifies for the 2012 state ballot.
