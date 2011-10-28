(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 28, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said that its rating on Caltex
Australia Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) is not affected by the proposed
closure of Caltex's Kurnell Refinery process plants located in
the state of New South Wales.
We view the proposed closures as strategically sound and
consistent with the company's strategy to deliver cost and
capital efficiency at its refineries.
In addition, the closures will have minimal impact on the
company's production volume, given the units' currently low
utilization rate.
As such, we expect the impact on Caltex's key credit metrics
to be modest.
Notwithstanding the expected weaker performance in its
refining business (due to unplanned outages and unfavorable
foreign-exchange movement), its petroleum business continues to
improve and offset volatile refiner margins.
Assuming current trading conditions prevail, we expect
Caltex's funds from operations-to-debt ratio to be higher than
40% and debt-to-EBTIDA to be lower than 2x in year ended Dec.
31, 2011.