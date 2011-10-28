(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its rating on Caltex Australia Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) is not affected by the proposed closure of Caltex's Kurnell Refinery process plants located in the state of New South Wales.

We view the proposed closures as strategically sound and consistent with the company's strategy to deliver cost and capital efficiency at its refineries.

In addition, the closures will have minimal impact on the company's production volume, given the units' currently low utilization rate.

As such, we expect the impact on Caltex's key credit metrics to be modest.

Notwithstanding the expected weaker performance in its refining business (due to unplanned outages and unfavorable foreign-exchange movement), its petroleum business continues to improve and offset volatile refiner margins.

Assuming current trading conditions prevail, we expect Caltex's funds from operations-to-debt ratio to be higher than 40% and debt-to-EBTIDA to be lower than 2x in year ended Dec. 31, 2011.