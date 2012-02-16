(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its rating on Caltex Australia Ltd. (Caltex, BBB+/Stable/A-2) is not affected by Caltex's announcement of a A$1.5 billion before tax write-down of the carrying value of its refinery asset.

The rating is supported by the strength of Caltex's marketing business which underpins the group's earnings and cash flows. Although the refining operation is facing increasing pressures, we expect the impact on Caltex's key cash flow metrics to be limited, due to our expectation of strong cash flow generation from its marketing business.

In addition, we expect Caltex to utilize financial levers (such as reducing discretionary capital expenditure and dividend payments) to manage leverage and cash-flow-protection metrics should its operating environment deteriorate. The write-down, although non-cash, reduces the buffer in the rating on Caltex. Downward rating movement is likely if the performance of this segment deteriorates further to the extent that the company's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio falls to less than 40%, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is higher than 2x, or it generates negative free operating cash flow.

In our opinion, the inherent volatility of Caltex's refining operations underpins the importance of the company maintaining conservative cash flow metrics. We understand that Caltex hasn't made any decision in regard to the role of its refineries in the supply chain. We will review the likely impact on its rating upon Caltex's finalization of its refinery review.