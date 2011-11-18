(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BBB+' long-term ratings to Caltex Australia Ltd.'s (BBB+/Stable/A-2) A$750 million medium-term note program and the initial issuance of A$150 million notes from the program. The fixed-rate senior unsecured notes will be issued with a coupon of 7.25% and a tenor of 7 years. The proceeds of the notes are for general corporate purpose.

The BBB+/Stable/A-2 ratings on Australia-based Caltex Australia are underpinned by the company's strong domestic market position in downstream petroleum refining, extensive distribution and marketing network, increasing earnings contribution from non-refining business, and sound domestic market dynamics. Further aiding Caltex's solid business profile is the company's conservative financial policy. Partly offsetting these strengths are Caltex's exposure to refining asset-quality risk, susceptibility to any structural change in the company's refiner margins, some vulnerability due to Caltex's small size globally, and the competitive and cyclical markets in which the company operates.