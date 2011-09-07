Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Sept 8 Calumet:
* Moody's changes Calumet's outlook to stable from positive
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: