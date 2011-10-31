Oct 31 (The following was released by the rating
-- Cambodia's narrow economic profile, and limited fiscal
and monetary flexibility are enduring vulnerabilities.
-- These constraining factors are weighed against the
country's strong growth and close engagement with donors.
-- We are lowering the unsolicited long-term sovereign
credit rating on Cambodia to 'B' from 'B+' and affirming the 'B'
short-term rating.
-- The outlook is stable on our expectation that policy
continuity and pragmatic macroeconomic planning will prevail.
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term sovereign
credit rating on the Kingdom of Cambodia to 'B' from 'B+'. The
outlook is stable. We also affirmed the 'B' short-term rating on
the sovereign.
At the same time, we lowered the long-term ASEAN regional
scale rating on Cambodia to 'axBB-' from 'axBB'. We affirmed the
'axB' short-term ASEAN rating. We also lowered our transfer and
convertibility (T&C) assessment of Cambodia by one notch to
'B+'. The ratings are unsolicited.
"We lowered the rating on Cambodia by one notch to reflect
our view of the country's low income, highly dollarized and
narrow economic profile, and limited fiscal flexibility," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Agost Benard. Our downgrade
reflects the greater emphasis that Standard & Poor's places on
political and economic fundamentals in our ratings methodology
introduced in June 2011. (See "Sovereign Government Rating
Methodology And Assumptions," published on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal on June 30, 2011.)
"These constraints are weighed against strong growth
prospects and substantial donor engagement, which enables
Cambodia to maintain a low debt and interest burden," Mr. Benard
said.
Standard & Poor's believes that Cambodia's low income level
is indicative of very significant constraints on the political
and fiscal flexibility needed to avoid default in the event of
stress. At US$830 for 2010, per capita income is the second
lowest among rated sovereigns in Asia. A high level of
dollarization also hampers Cambodia's policy flexibility.
The government's low capacity to mobilize revenue constrains
the rating, despite gradual improvement over the past decade.
General government revenue has risen by about 1% of GDP over the
past 10 years to a projected 13.4% of GDP in 2011 (including
grants). Nevertheless, it remains one of the lowest among rated
sovereigns, and necessitates ongoing budget support by donors.
On the other hand, the country's record of strong growth in
the framework of improving macroeconomic policies supports the
ratings. Political stability and a liberal economic and trade
regime enabled the Cambodian economy to produce average real per
capita GDP growth of 5.5% a year for 2005-2013.
The continued engagement of international donors anchors
policy formulation and provides substantial fiscal and
balance-of-payments support. This support is reflected in the
concessional nature of nearly all of the sovereign's external
debt stock, enabling Cambodia to maintain relatively low debt at
an estimated 24% of GDP (2010) and an exceedingly low interest
burden of 1.6% of general government revenues, Mr. Benard said.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that policy
continuity and pragmatic macroeconomic planning will prevail.
The ratings could improve if the government implements measures
to expand its low revenue base and improves collection
efficiency, such that there is a sustained rise in the
tax-to-GDP ratio. We may also raise the ratings if Cambodia
increases efforts to materially boost investments by addressing
the existing multitude of deterrents.
However, the ratings could be lowered if there is fiscal
slippage or reduced donor support due to deviation from prudent
macroeconomic policies or an adverse change in debt management
strategy.
