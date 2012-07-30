BRIEF-Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Moody's Investors Service placed the ratings of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (senior at Baa3) and its affiliate BGC Partners Inc. (senior at Ba1) on review for possible downgrade.
* Celanese announces acetic acid price increase in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces financial results for its year ended December 31st, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S