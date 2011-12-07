Dec 7 CapitaCommercial Trust:
* Moody's assigns (P) Baa2 to CapitaCommercial Trust's MTN Programme
Raiffeisen's fully loaded CET 1 ratio above expectations at 13.5 pct
VIENNA, Feb 8 Raiffeisen Bank International's fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) ratio stood above the lender's own expectations at 13.5 percent at the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday, up from 12.3 percent at the end of September.
Poland's Glapinski: rate-setters agree wait-and-see best strategy for now
WARSAW, Feb 8 All Polish central bank policymakers currently agree that a wait-and-see strategy in monetary policy is best for now given that inflation will likely stabilise after rising in early 2017, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.