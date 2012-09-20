(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- CSC's main business activity as a commercial loan special servicer is servicing nonperforming real estate-backed commercial loan receivables.

-- The company has a proven track record in servicing nonperforming real estate-backed commercial loans.

-- We have assigned our STRONG servicer evaluation ranking to CSC as a commercial loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its STRONG servicer evaluation ranking to Capital Servicing Co. Ltd. (CSC) as a commercial loan special servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable.

CSC appears on Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List in the above category. CSC was established in September 1998 to conduct servicing operations as allowed under Japan's Law Concerning Special Measures for the Servicing Business (the Servicer Law), which came into effect in February 1999. The Ministry of Justice licensed CSC as Japan's 23rd servicer in September 1999, and the company began operations in December 1999. CSC's main business activity as a commercial loan special servicer is servicing nonperforming real estate-backed commercial loans, and the company has a proven track record in this field. Today, we also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on CSC as a commercial loan primary servicer.

We base today's ranking assignment primarily on what we view as CSC's proven track record as a commercial loan special servicer; its use of highly versatile computer systems to service various kinds of assets; and its established and well-maintained internal controls.

Our ranking reflects an overall evaluation of CSC, based on our analysis and assessment of various factors, including the following:

-- The company's track record as a commercial loan special servicer;

-- The servicing experience of its management team and staff, as well as its employee turnover rate;

-- Its business expansion plans;

-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;

-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;

-- Its implementation of internal controls;

-- Its internal training programs;

-- Its disaster contingency plans, including data backup systems, and the execution of system resumption tests;

-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support the company's day-to-day business operations;

-- Its efforts to promote efficient servicing operations;

-- Its effective setup and boarding of loans that third parties originated;

-- Its cash management methods;

-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties; and

-- The workload per servicing employee.

We had maintained a servicer evaluation ranking on CSC as a commercial loan special servicer until December 2008, when we withdrew our ranking in this category at the company's request. At that time, the ranking was STRONG and the outlook on the ranking was stable.

Standard & Poor's bases its servicer evaluations on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer's operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List," April 16, 2009

"Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S.," Sept. 21, 2004