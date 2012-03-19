(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 19 (Fitch) As part of its ongoing
surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms the outstanding notes of
CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2009-1 as follows:
--Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings are based on available credit enhancement and
loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform
within Fitch's expectations. Under the credit enhancement
structure, the securities are able to withstand stress scenarios
consistent with the current ratings and make full payments to
investors in accordance with the terms of the documents.
The ratings reflect the quality of CarMax Business Services,
LLC retail auto loan originations, the strength of its servicing
capabilities, and the sound financial and legal structure of the
transaction.