(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 15, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Carnival
Corp. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), and other rated cruise operators
including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (BB/Stable/--) and NCL
Corporation Ltd. (B+/Stable/--), are currently unaffected by the
grounding of the Costa Concordia. The cause of this tragic
event, reportedly claiming at least five lives, is unclear.
Carnival Corp.'s operating performance in 2012 will be
negatively impacted by the loss of this ship from its fleet, as
well as any costs associated with the event, including
investigation into the cause, amending or refunding future
itineraries scheduled on the Costa Concordia, and any investment
associated with restoring the reputation of the Costa brand,
which is one of Carnival's largest and most well known. In
addition, while it is difficult to assess the degree that a
tragic event such as this could have on the overall cruise
sector, we believe there is the potential that this event could
weigh on booking trends across other cruise brands. The timing
of this event could weaken 2012 booking trends given the fact
that it occurred early in the wave season, the two-to-three
month period in which a substantial portion of cruise business
is booked.
Prior to this event, our outlook for the cruise sector in
2012 was for minimal growth in net revenue yields and a slight
decline in operating costs, including fuel. This outlook
reflects our economists' expectations for modest economic growth
in the U.S. and the U.K., and for a mild recession in first half
of 2012 in the eurozone. We have now also considered a scenario
where there is some level of price discounting across the sector
in response to weaker than anticipated wave season demand
stemming from this event. Specifically, we have considered a
scenario where net revenue yields are negatively impacted by 3%
in 2012 compared to our current expectation for low-single digit
growth for each cruise operator. Under this scenario, lease and
port commitment adjusted debt to EBITDA for Carnival, Royal
Caribbean, and NCL, would increase to near our maximum
thresholds but remain in line with our current ratings on each
company. These thresholds are 3x for Carnival at its current
'BBB+' rating, 5.5x for Royal Caribbean at its current 'BB'
rating, and 6x for NCL at its current 'B+' rating. (See our
latest rating rationales on Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean
Cruises Ltd., and NCL Corporation Ltd., for further detail) We
will continue to closely monitor booking trends following this
event, and consider incorporating a more conservative set of
assumptions in our ratings, if necessary.