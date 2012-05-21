BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
May 22 Moody's Investors Service Assigns Aa1 Underlying and Aaa Enhanced Ratings to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD'S (TX) $54.7 Million Unlimited Tax School Building and Refunding Bonds, Series 2012; Aaa Based on Texas PSF
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)