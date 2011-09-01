BRIEF-Brookfield Office Properties increases size of preferred share offering to C$275 mln
* Brookfield Office Properties increases size of preferred share offering to C$275 million
Sept 1 cash reserve in RMBS deals: Moody's: No Negative Ratings Impact From Addition of Cash Reserve in RMBS Deals
* CANACCORD GENUITY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL TRANSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF RISK OFFICER ROLES
* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY