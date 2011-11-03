(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its rating to 'BBB'(sf) from 'AAA'(sf) on California Statewide Communities Development Authority's series 2002 D-1 senior-lien multifamily housing revenue refunding bonds (Citrus Gardens Apartments project). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's corrected its rating to 'BB'(sf) from 'AAA'(sf) on California Statewide Communities Development Authority's series 2002 D-3 subordinate-lien multifamily housing revenue refunding bonds (Citrus Gardens Apartments project). The outlook is stable.

The prior ratings were based on the authority's intention to change the structure of the bonds on Nov. 1, 2011 from unenhanced affordable housing to a legal defeasance. However, the defeasance has been postponed to an undetermined date, and, therefore, the bonds remain secured by an unenhanced affordable housing project.