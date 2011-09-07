(The following was released by the rating agency) SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its long-term rating to 'AA+' from 'AA' on Castle Pines North Metro District, Colo.'s limited-tax general obligation refunding bonds series 2006A and 2006B and assigned its 'AA' underlying rating (SPUR) to the bonds. The outlook is negative.