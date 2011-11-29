(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it expects Cathay Dun Nan Commercial Building Real Estate Asset Trust's (Cathay REAT) outstanding class A, B and C beneficiary certificates totalling TWD1,696.5m to be paid in full on 21 December 2011. This follows the receipt of the remaining 80% of the purchase price of the underlying property of Cathay REAT on 21 November 2011. The initial 20% was received on 22 September 2011.

The underlying property, Dun Nan Commercial Building, was delivered to the property buyer, Cathay Life Insurance on 25 November 2011. The total property purchase price is TWD 8,673.74m, including property value-added business tax.

According to the transaction trust agreement, the final proceeds will be distributed on 21 December 2011, earlier than the expected maturity of 25 June 2012. Upon full payment on 21 December 2011 the transaction will be terminated.

The outstanding ratings of the beneficiary certificates are listed below.

TWD1,101.5m Class A: 'AAAsf(twn)'; Outlook Stable

TWD285m Class B: 'Asf(twn)'; Outlook Stable

TWD310m Class C: 'BBsf(twn)'; Outlook Stable