HONG KONG, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it
expects Cathay Dun Nan Commercial Building Real Estate Asset
Trust's (Cathay REAT) outstanding class A, B and C beneficiary
certificates totalling TWD1,696.5m to be paid in full on 21
December 2011. This follows the receipt of the remaining 80% of
the purchase price of the underlying property of Cathay REAT on
21 November 2011. The initial 20% was received on 22 September
2011.
The underlying property, Dun Nan Commercial Building, was
delivered to the property buyer, Cathay Life Insurance on 25
November 2011. The total property purchase price is TWD
8,673.74m, including property value-added business tax.
According to the transaction trust agreement, the final
proceeds will be distributed on 21 December 2011, earlier than
the expected maturity of 25 June 2012. Upon full payment on 21
December 2011 the transaction will be terminated.
The outstanding ratings of the beneficiary certificates are
listed below.
TWD1,101.5m Class A: 'AAAsf(twn)'; Outlook Stable
TWD285m Class B: 'Asf(twn)'; Outlook Stable
TWD310m Class C: 'BBsf(twn)'; Outlook Stable