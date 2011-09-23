(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Cathay Dun Nan Commercial Building Real Estate Asset Trust beneficiary certificates to Stable from Negative as follows:

TWD1,101.5m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf(twn)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

TWD285m Class B affirmed at 'Asf(twn)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

TWD310m Class C affirmed at 'BBsf(twn)'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

The Outlook change follows the successful auction of the entrusted property on 15 September 2011, with Cathay Life Insurance (Cathay Life) winning the bid at TWD8,566.66m (or TWD 8,673.74m with additional property value-added business tax). Cathay Life is the subordinated beneficiary certificates holder of this transaction, and hence this property sale is a related party transaction. An investor meeting will be arranged in early November 2011 to authorize and confirm the sale. The purchase price from Cathay Life is expected to be fully paid before the next payment date in December 2011 in five instalments. The trustee has received the 20% of the purchase price (i.e. TWD1,734.7m) from the first two instalments as of today.

"The sale price of the entrusted property is five times the aggregate of current outstanding balance of class A, B and C beneficiary certificates. Based on the payment schedule provided by the trustee, Fitch expects this securitization transaction to be paid in full before the end of this year," says April Chen, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

In the unlikely event that the sale falls through or is delayed, the transaction's debt servicing capability remains adequate, with estimated debt service coverage ratio at 3.15x, 2.48x and 1.96x for class A, B and C respectively on the next payment date. This is despite Fitch cash flow analysis showing an expected fall in the occupancy rate of the property in H211. According to the latest tenancy information as at 15 September 2011 provided by the property manager, Cathay Real Estate Management, Fitch expects the occupancy rate in H211 will further decrease to 60.7% from 73.0% in May 2011.

The legal final maturity date is 25 December 2013. The beneficiary certificates are backed by cash flows generated by the entrusted property, as well as by the land and property value.