HONG KONG, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on Cathay Dun Nan Commercial Building Real Estate
Asset Trust beneficiary certificates to Stable from Negative as
follows:
TWD1,101.5m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf(twn)'; Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative
TWD285m Class B affirmed at 'Asf(twn)'; Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
TWD310m Class C affirmed at 'BBsf(twn)'; Outlook revised to
Stable from Negative
The Outlook change follows the successful auction of the
entrusted property on 15 September 2011, with Cathay Life
Insurance (Cathay Life) winning the bid at TWD8,566.66m (or TWD
8,673.74m with additional property value-added business tax).
Cathay Life is the subordinated beneficiary certificates holder
of this transaction, and hence this property sale is a related
party transaction. An investor meeting will be arranged in early
November 2011 to authorize and confirm the sale. The purchase
price from Cathay Life is expected to be fully paid before the
next payment date in December 2011 in five instalments. The
trustee has received the 20% of the purchase price (i.e.
TWD1,734.7m) from the first two instalments as of today.
"The sale price of the entrusted property is five times the
aggregate of current outstanding balance of class A, B and C
beneficiary certificates. Based on the payment schedule provided
by the trustee, Fitch expects this securitization transaction to
be paid in full before the end of this year," says April Chen,
Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.
In the unlikely event that the sale falls through or is
delayed, the transaction's debt servicing capability remains
adequate, with estimated debt service coverage ratio at 3.15x,
2.48x and 1.96x for class A, B and C respectively on the next
payment date. This is despite Fitch cash flow analysis showing
an expected fall in the occupancy rate of the property in H211.
According to the latest tenancy information as at 15 September
2011 provided by the property manager, Cathay Real Estate
Management, Fitch expects the occupancy rate in H211 will
further decrease to 60.7% from 73.0% in May 2011.
The legal final maturity date is 25 December 2013. The
beneficiary certificates are backed by cash flows generated by
the entrusted property, as well as by the land and property
value.