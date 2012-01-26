UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Jan 26 The Catholic Bishop of Chicago
* Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 initial rating to The Catholic Bishop of Chicago's (IL) proposed private placement under exemption of 4(2) of Rule 144A of $151.5 million of Senior Unsecured Notes, Series 2012 to a limited number of qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors. Although the issuer and obligor will be The Catholic Bishop of Chicago (CBC), the CBC will look to its Designated Group comprised of the Archdiocese of Chicago Pastoral Center (Pastoral Center) and Catholic Cemeteries (Cemeteries) for primary source of repayment, but can access other funds as available to meet debt service on the notes. The rating outlook is stable.
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)