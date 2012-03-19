TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, Feb 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0744 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 24 *-122.6 66.2 7.7 ^February 23 35.6 -58.8 -27.4 February 22 452.9 -198.7 -93.6 February 21