SE Asia Stocks-Rise after Trump-Abe meet; Indonesia hits 3-mth high

By Geo Tharappel Feb 13 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, tracking Asian peers, as investor concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Also boosting sentiment were Trump's change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and his tax reform plans. "The easing of global uncertainties is a common denominator for regional market