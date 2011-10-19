(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA; 'AA'/Stable) domestic debt issuance program a rating of 'AA'. The rating relates to senior unsecured issuance only.

Under the domestic debt issuance program, CBA and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank of Western Australia ('AA' Stable), can issue senior unsecured medium-term notes and transferable certificates of deposits in Australian dollars. The program also allows for subordinated note issuance.

Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the program and not to the notes issued under the program. There is no assurance that notes issued under the program will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the program will have the same rating as the rating of the program. Senior issues the agency does rate under the program whose coupons carry embedded market risk and whose principal does not will be rated 'AA(emr)'.