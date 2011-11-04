(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Commonwealth Bank of Australia:
Mortgage Covered Bonds here
Nov 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Commonwealth Bank of
Australia's (CBA, 'AA'/'F1+') inaugural residential mortgage
covered bonds, an expected 'AAA(exp)' rating. The bonds are
guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of
the CBA Covered Bond Trust.
Under this programme CBA can periodically issue covered
bonds up to EUR15.0bn and USD10.0bn, a total of approximately
AUD30bn, secured on a dynamic pool of first ranking Australian
residential mortgage loans.
The expected rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA' and a Discontinuity Factor
(D-Factor) of 29.9%, the combination of which enables the
covered bonds to reach an expected 'AAA(exp)' rating on a
probability of default basis (PD).
The minimum overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to
in the programme documentation is sufficient to sustain this
'AAA' level of stress. The programme's contractual asset
percentage (AP) of 84.6% (equivalent to 18.2% OC) is equal to
the AP supporting the 'AAA(exp)' rating. The level of AP
supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuances and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable
over time.
"Interest in covered bonds as a potential new source of
funding for Australia's major banks is high with CBA now the
third of Australia's major banks to launch a covered bond
programme." said David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Structured
Finance team.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of interruption of
payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their
issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting a
perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default
of the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 29.9% reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as
guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap
risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash
collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a
downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet
issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve
covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the
provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer
default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT
systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond
legislation recently enacted in Australia.
All else being equal, the rating of CBA's residential
mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the
issuer was rated at least 'A'. As of 14 October 2011, the cover
pool consisted of 28,177 loans secured by first ranking
mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total
outstanding balance of AUD7.51bn. The portfolio is wholly made
up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average
current loan-to-value ratio of 59.3%, and a weighted average
seasoning of 2.2 years. Floating-rate loans represent 92.4% of
the cover pool.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average
frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 8.5%, and a
weighted average recovery rate of 59.9%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the
largest concentrations being in New South Wales (36.9%) and
Victoria (39.0%).
The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its
Australian residential mortgage criteria. Fitch has formed
assumptions about the default probability and losses of the
cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity
mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond
issuances in a wind-down scenario under the management of a
third party. A pre-sale report on CBA's covered bond programme
is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above. Final ratings are contingent on the receipt of
information on the initial cover pool and AP conforming to the
information already received by Fitch.