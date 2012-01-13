(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, 'AA'/Stable/'F1+')
inaugural residential mortgage covered bonds a final 'AAA'
rating. The EUR1.5bn hard bullet bonds are due in January 2017.
The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee
of the CBA Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme CBA can
periodically issue covered bonds up to USD30bn secured on a
dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian residential mortgage
loans.
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
of 'AA' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 29.9%, the
combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AAA'
rating on a probability of default basis (PD). The programme's
contractual asset percentage (AP) of 83.3%, equivalent to a
minimum overcollateralisation of 20.1%, is equal to the AP
supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP supporting the
rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of
the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance and it
cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time. It
should be noted that the AP has decreased from (84.6%) at the
time of assignment of the expected rating as a result of a
higher covered bond swap margin.
"This transaction is CBA's inaugural covered bond issuance
and marks the first eurodollar covered bond issue by an
Australian bank," said James Leung, Associate Director in
Fitch's Structured Finance team.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of the interruption
of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by
their issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting
a perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous
default of the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 29.9% reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as
guarantor of the covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to
liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test,
triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the
next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or
for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and
a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the
covered bonds. It further factors in the provision for the
guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the
adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight
of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently enacted in
Australia. All else being equal, the rating of CBA's mortgage
covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer
is rated at least 'A'.
As of 5 January 2012, the cover pool consisted of 25,980
loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian
residential properties with a total outstanding balance of
AUD6,841.8m. The portfolio is wholly made up of full
documentation loans which have a weighted average current
loan-to-value ratio of 58.8%, and a weighted average seasoning
of 28.9 months. Floating-rate loans comprise 92.2% of the cover
pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted
average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 8.3%,
and a weighted average recovery rate of 60.4%. The cover pool is
geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the
largest concentrations being in New South Wales (36.6%) and
Victoria (39%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based
on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.
A new issue report on CBA's covered bond programme is
