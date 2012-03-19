(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+')
USD2bn five-year hard bullet residential mortgage covered bonds
a 'AAA' rating. The bonds are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate
Trust as trustee of the CBA Covered Bond Trust. Under this
programme CBA can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD30bn
secured on a dynamic pool of first-ranking Australian
residential mortgage loans.
The rating is based on CBA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
of 'AA-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 29.9%, the
combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach a 'AA+'
rating on a probability of default basis (PD) and a rating of
'AAA' after factoring in a rating uplift from cover pool
recoveries which have been modelled on a 'AAA' rating scenario.
The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 81.8%,
equivalent to a minimum overcollateralisation of 22.2%, is equal
to the AP supporting the 'AAA' rating. The level of AP
supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by
the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance, and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable
over time.
Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of the interruption
of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by
their issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting
perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default
of the issuer and its covered bonds.
The D-Factor of 29.9% reflects the strength of the asset
segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which acts as
guarantor of the covered bonds. It also reflects the mitigant to
liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test,
triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the
next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or
for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and
a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the
covered bonds. It further factors in the provision for the
guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the
adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight
of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently enacted in
Australia. All else being equal, the rating of CBA's mortgage
covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer
is rated at least 'A'.
As of 6 March 2012, the cover pool consisted of 63,695 loans
secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential
properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD16,295m. The
portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which
have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 61.1%,
and a weighted average seasoning of 31 months. Floating-rate
loans comprise 91.2% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario,
Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure
for the cover assets of 9.8%, and a weighted average recovery
rate of 60.8%. The cover pool is geographically distributed
across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being
in New South Wales (33.3%) and Victoria (39.3%). The agency's
mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential
mortgage criteria.
Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability
and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and
tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible
covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the
management of a third party.