(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 11, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' rating to the
proposed issue of Singapore-dollar-denominated guaranteed senior
notes by Central China Real Estate Ltd. (CCRE: BB-/Stable/--;
cnBB+/--).
The rating on the four-year fixed-rate notes is subject to
our review of the final issuance documentation. CCRE intends to
use the proceeds from the proposed issue to finance new and
existing property projects, to repay existing indebtedness, and
for general corporate purposes. Standard & Poor's also assigned
its 'cnBB' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed
issue. The issue rating is one notch lower than the corporate
credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders
would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore
creditors, in the event of a default.
In our view, CCRE's ratio of priority borrowings to total
assets will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for
speculative-grade debt for the next two years. The corporate
credit rating on CCRE, a China-based property developer,
reflects the company's debt-funded expansion, and execution and
concentration risks. CCRE's focused strategy and good market
position in Henan province, where it has a long operating
history and sizable, low-cost land reserves, moderate these
weaknesses. The stable outlook on CCRE reflects our expectation
that the company will generate satisfactory property sales and
have good financial flexibility to meet its short-term
obligations.
We regard CCRE's liquidity as adequate supported by good
contract sales. We anticipate that the company will maintain a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3x-4x in 2012, and have at least Chinese
renminbi 1 billion in unrestricted cash annually while pursuing
its high-growth strategy.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Summary: Central China Real Estate Ltd., Oct. 28, 2011
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept.
28, 2011
-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers,
June 2, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008