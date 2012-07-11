(The following was released by the rating agency)

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and a recovery rating of '3' to Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.'s proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2018.

The recovery rating of '3' indicates that lenders can expect substantial (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Cemex (B-Watch Neg/--) has offered these notes to its creditors for an exchange of up to $500 million of their existing exposures under the company's existing financing agreement. The notes will benefit from a security package on the same terms as in all other senior capital markets debt.

The security package includes the full and unconditional guarantee, on a joint and several basis and on a general senior basis, by CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Espana, S.A., CEMEX Corp., New Sunward Holding B.V., and other subsidiaries owned directly or indirectly by CEMEX. According to our criteria, we view this exchange offer as an opportunistic refinancing proposal rather than a distressed restructuring. In our view, Cemex does not depend on the issuance of the proposed notes to mitigate the risk of an insolvency or bankruptcy scenario in the near term. All the ratings on Cemex and its key operating subsidiaries--CEMEX Espana., CEMEX Mexico, Cemex Corp. and CEMEX Inc.-remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on July 3, 2012.

The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that if lenders under the financing agreement approve the company's refinancing proposal, Cemex would face a tight schedule for raising the required funds to meet an initial $1 billion payment to lenders by March 31, 2013. For the latest credit rationale on Cemex, please see "Cemex 'B-' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Higher Short-Term Risk From Proposed Debt Refinancing," published July 3.