(The following was released by the rating agency)
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and
a recovery rating of '3' to Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.'s proposed $500
million senior secured notes due 2018.
The recovery rating of '3' indicates that lenders can
expect substantial (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. Cemex (B-Watch Neg/--) has offered these notes
to its creditors for an exchange of up to $500 million of their
existing exposures under the company's existing financing
agreement. The notes will benefit from a security package on the
same terms as in all other senior capital markets debt.
The security package includes the full and unconditional
guarantee, on a joint and several basis and on a general senior
basis, by CEMEX Mexico, S.A. de C.V., CEMEX Espana, S.A., CEMEX
Corp., New Sunward Holding B.V., and other subsidiaries owned
directly or indirectly by CEMEX. According to our criteria, we
view this exchange offer as an opportunistic refinancing
proposal rather than a distressed restructuring. In our view,
Cemex does not depend on the issuance of the proposed notes to
mitigate the risk of an insolvency or bankruptcy scenario in the
near term. All the ratings on Cemex and its key operating
subsidiaries--CEMEX Espana., CEMEX Mexico, Cemex Corp. and CEMEX
Inc.-remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we
placed them on July 3, 2012.
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that if lenders
under the financing agreement approve the company's refinancing
proposal, Cemex would face a tight schedule for raising the
required funds to meet an initial $1 billion payment to lenders
by March 31, 2013. For the latest credit rationale on Cemex,
please see "Cemex 'B-' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On
Higher Short-Term Risk From Proposed Debt Refinancing,"
published July 3.