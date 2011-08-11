(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- U.S.-based Central Garden & Pet recently increased the
size of its revolving credit facility to $375 million from $275
million.
-- Recovery prospects for the subordinated noteholders
could be less due to the upsizing of the revolver.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on
Central Garden and our 'BB' senior secured credit facility
issue-leveling rating
-- We are lowering our senior subordinated notes
issue-level rating to 'B' from 'B+'.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation
for operating performance and credit measures to remain
satisfactory, despite volatile commodity costs and softness in
some of its categories.
CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B+' corporate
credit rating on Walnut, Creek, Calif.-based Central Garden &
Pet Co. The rating outlook is stable.
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on the
company's $375 million senior secured credit facility due 2016.
The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very
high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
default.
We lowered our issue-level rating on the company's $400
million senior subordinated notes due 2018 to 'B' from 'B+'. We
revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4'. The '5' recovery
rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery
for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The upsizing
the secured credit facility reduces the recovery for the
subordinated noteholders.
We estimate the company had about $450.5 million in reported
debt outstanding at June 25, 2011.
"The speculative-grade ratings on Central Garden incorporate
our assessment of the company's weak business risk profile based
on the seasonality in its garden businesses, narrow business
focus, susceptibility to commodity cost volatility, and
fluctuating operating results," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Brian Milligan. We characterize the company's financial
risk profile as aggressive based on its historical debt-financed
acquisition-oriented growth strategy and its moderately high
leverage. The company's broad product portfolio and
participation in two market segments with favorable demographic
trends partially offset these risks.
