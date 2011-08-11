(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- U.S.-based Central Garden & Pet recently increased the size of its revolving credit facility to $375 million from $275 million.

-- Recovery prospects for the subordinated noteholders could be less due to the upsizing of the revolver.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Central Garden and our 'BB' senior secured credit facility issue-leveling rating

-- We are lowering our senior subordinated notes issue-level rating to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for operating performance and credit measures to remain satisfactory, despite volatile commodity costs and softness in some of its categories.

CHICAGO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Walnut, Creek, Calif.-based Central Garden & Pet Co. The rating outlook is stable.

In addition, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on the company's $375 million senior secured credit facility due 2016. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default.

We lowered our issue-level rating on the company's $400 million senior subordinated notes due 2018 to 'B' from 'B+'. We revised the recovery rating to '5' from '4'. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The upsizing the secured credit facility reduces the recovery for the subordinated noteholders.

We estimate the company had about $450.5 million in reported debt outstanding at June 25, 2011.

"The speculative-grade ratings on Central Garden incorporate our assessment of the company's weak business risk profile based on the seasonality in its garden businesses, narrow business focus, susceptibility to commodity cost volatility, and fluctuating operating results," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Brian Milligan. We characterize the company's financial risk profile as aggressive based on its historical debt-financed acquisition-oriented growth strategy and its moderately high leverage. The company's broad product portfolio and participation in two market segments with favorable demographic trends partially offset these risks.

