-- CFE plans to issue $750 million in senior unsecured notes due 2042, and to use the proceeds of the notes for prepayment a portion of its outstanding loans and for other general corporate purposes.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the notes, while affirming our 'BBB' foreign and 'A-' local currency corporate credit ratings on CFE.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CFE's relationship with the government will not change significantly during the medium-to-long term.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to Comision Federal De Electricidad's (CFE) proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2042. CFE plans to use the net proceeds from the notes to prepay a portion of the loans outstanding under its US$2 billion syndicated term loan agreement and to increase its working capital. We are also affirming our 'BBB' foreign currency ratings on CFE's senior unsecured notes due 2021 and our 'BBB' foreign and 'A-' local currency corporate credit ratings on CFE. We have affirmed our 'mxAAA' national scale rating on CFE. The outlook on all of the ratings is stable.

Our ratings on CFE reflect our opinion that there is an almost certain likelihood that the United Mexican States (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to CFE in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we base our view on our assessment of CFE's critical role as the only provider of electric services in Mexico and the entity responsible for planning and operating the country's electric system. In our opinion, this provides a strong economic incentive for the sovereign to support the issuer during periods of financial distress. In our assessment, we also take into account its integral link with the government, given the governments full and stable ownership of CFE and its participation in appointing senior management and defining strategy, as well as the integration of the company in the federal government's annual budget.

The stable outlook mirrors our outlook on Mexico, reflecting our expectation that neither CFE's role in the Mexican energy sector nor its links with the federal government will drastically change. CFE's ratings move in tandem with our ratings on the sovereign. Thus, if we raise the ratings on the sovereign, we would raise our ratings on CFE. If we lower the ratings on Mexico, we could also lower the ratings on CFE.

