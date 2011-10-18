(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- The ratings on Chartis Mexico are supported by an explicit guarantee from American Home Assurance.

-- We are assigning our 'A' global scale financial strength rating, with a stable outlook, to Chartis Mexico, while affirming our 'mxAAA' national scale financial strength rating on the firm.

-- We expect that our global scale outlook on Chartis Mexico will keep reflecting that on its guarantor.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 18, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A' global scale financial strength rating to Mexico-based insurer Chartis Seguros Mexico S.A. de C.V.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'mxAAA' national scale financial strength rating on Chartis Mexico.

The outlooks are stable.

Our ratings on Chartis Mexico reflect the explicit guarantee that American Home Assurance Co. (A/Stable/--), subsidiary of the American International Group Inc. (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2), provides. The explicit support agreement meets Standard & Poor's guarantee criteria.

"We expect American Home Assurance will ensure that Chartis Mexico's policyholders' claims are paid," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Alberto Enrique Calvo. "As a result, the rating on the Mexican company will move in tandem with that on its guarantor."

Our stable global scale outlook on Chartis Mexico reflects that on American Home Assurance, its guarantor, and assumes that AIG will maintain the Mexican subsidiary as an important part of its global income diversification strategy.

The stable national scale outlook reflects our expectation that our ratings on American Home Assurance will keep supporting our 'mxAAA' national scale ratings on Chartis Mexico.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Assumptions For Quantitative Metrics Used In Rating Insurers Globally, April 14, 2011

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Analysis Of NonLife Insurance Operating Performance, April 22, 2009