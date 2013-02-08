SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited's (SCBK)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The
Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full rating
breakdown is provided below.
Rating Action Rationale
The upgrade arises from the equalisation of the Korean
subsidiary's IDR with that of the parent Standard Chartered Bank
(SCB, AA-/Stable), reflecting Fitch's reassessment of the bank's
linkage with its parent. Fitch now views SCBK as a core part of
SC's international wholesale banking strategy.
Fitch believes SCB will be highly committed to retain its
presence in South Korea as it plays an important role within
SCB's extensive international network in spite of SCBK's recent
downsizing in retail operations. SCBK accounted for 14% of the
group's consolidated total loan book (28% of group's mortgage
book) and 10% of operating income in H112.
The revision of Outlook to Stable was triggered by SCB's
Outlook revision on 7 February 2013 (see related rating action
commentary at www.fitchratings.com).
SCBK's Support rating of '1' reflects Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high propensity from its parent to
support the bank on a timely basis, if needed, based on the
parent's strong track record of support for SCBK. SCBK is wholly
owned by SCB and shares the brand name since January 2011.
SCBK's VR reflects its strong capitalisation, sound loan
quality, and strong ordinary support from its parent especially
in foreign currency funding/liquidity and risk management. It
also takes into account its concentration in mortgages - which
is reducing - weak profitability and heavy reliance on wholesale
funding.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities - IDR and VR
SCBK's IDRs are sensitive to changes in SCB's IDRs and any
weakening of SCB's ability or propensity to support SCBK will
directly affect the subsidiary's IDRs. However, Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given SCBK's
important role in SCB's international strategy. Fitch considers
it unlikely that the group (including SCBK) would be upgraded in
the medium term (see Fitch Revises Standard Chartered's Outlook
to Stable; Affirms 'AA-' dated 7 February 2013 on
www.fitchratings.com).
Upside potential for VR is limited given that most of the
bank's credit metrics, except for capitalisation, are weakening.
Downside risks may arise from a lack of fundamental improvement
in the bank's funding structure or from a weakening of its
domestic franchise. Restructuring its balance sheet has resulted
in a reduction in mortgage loans which in turn was reflected in
a lower deposit balance. Fitch estimates that since end-2010
SCBK's customer deposits to have declined by about 23% (sector
average: about 12% increase) while its total loan book has
shrunk 13%. Fitch will closely monitor developments surrounding
the bank's funding structure and its domestic franchise and
assess SCB's role and strategy in managing these aspects.
SCBK's profitability is weak with an annualised return on
assets of 0.3% in 9M12 compared with the sector average of 0.6%,
mainly due to high personnel costs, but partly also due to the
size of its mortgage book. Fitch believes it would be
challenging for the bank to reverse its weakening profitability
in 2013-2014 due to low interest rates, gradually increasing
credit costs and regulatory/social pressure to lower margins.
SCBK's loan quality is still sound with a
precautionary-and-below loans (PBL) ratio of 2.7% at end-Q312
(sector average: about 3.7%). Fitch expects its PBL ratio to
gradually deteriorate as households' debt-servicing ability
weakens. The bank's household loans (including loans to
self-employed individuals and credit-card receivables) accounted
for 68% of its total loan book at end-Q312 (sector average:
about 45%). However, associated risks are partly mitigated by
SCBK's low average loan-to-value ratio of 45%.
SCBK's wholesale funding dependency is high with a 165%
loans/customer deposits ratio (LDR) at end-Q312. Fitch estimates
the ratio at end-2012 to have reduced to about 150% following
the sale of certain mortgage assets in Q412. Nevertheless, it is
still significantly higher than domestic commercial banks'
average of about 125%. Moreover, it has been on a weakening
trend since 2010 due to the decline in customer deposits.
Fitch expects SCBK's capitalisation to remain solid to
absorb unexpected credit costs and to meet Basel III capital
requirements without difficulty, despite its high dividend
pay-out ratio (78% in 2011). SCBK's Fitch core capital ratio was
13.4% at end-Q312.
Hybrid Securities Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
SCBK's legacy hybrid tier 1 securities are rated four
notches below its Long-Term IDR. These securities are generally
notched two levels from the issuer's IDR to reflect deep
subordination and that their non-performance risk would be
neutralised by support from its parent. However, the securities'
rating is capped at the 'BBB+' ratingof similar securities
issued by SCBK's parent.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Hybrid securities affirmed at 'BBB+'