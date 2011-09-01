(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Charter Hall Retail Finance Pty Ltd. Series 4 is a
commercial real estate securitization involving a secured loan
ultimately supported by mortgages over 40 retail properties
throughout Australia.
-- We have assigned a preliminary rating of 'AAA (sf)' to
the class A of Series 4 notes to be issued by Charter Hall
Retail Finance Pty Ltd.
-- The preliminary rating reflects our opinion of the
transaction's credit support in the form of
overcollateralization, collateral portfolio, and other features
based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 1, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary rating of
'AAA (sf)' to the A$250 million class A of Series 4 commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) to be issued by Charter Hall
Retail Finance Pty Ltd. (formerly Macquarie CountryWide Finance
Pty Ltd.). Most of the proceeds from Series 4 are to be applied
to refinance the existing CMBS, Macquarie CountryWide Finance
Pty Ltd Series 3.
The preliminary rating is based on:
-- Our view of the quality of the underlying collateral
portfolio supporting the loan;
-- Our view that the credit support, in the form of
overcollateralization, is sufficient to withstand the stresses
we apply;
-- Our view of the security package and structural
framework within the transaction;
-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support
liquidity within the transaction are sufficient under our stress
assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;
-- Our view of the borrower and property manager's ability
to manage the collateral portfolio and make payments under the
loan;
-- Our expectation of the timely payment of interest and
ultimate payment of principal by Sept. 28, 2017 for the notes.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for Charter Hall
Retail Finance Pty Ltd. Series 4 can be found on Global Credit
Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia)
Pty Ltd. whether the issuer is publicly disclosing all relevant
information about the structured finance instruments the subject
of this rating report or whether relevant information remains
non-public.
Securitization, March 2005