July 27 Moody's Investors Service has assigned A2 local and foreign currency insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings to four members of Chartis in Asia Pacific (APAC). The rated companies are Chartis Singapore Insurance Pte Ltd (Chartis Singapore), Chartis Australia Insurance Ltd (Chartis Australia), Chartis Insurance Hong Kong Ltd (Chartis Hong Kong) and Chartis Taiwan Insurance Co Ltd (Chartis Taiwan). The rating outlook for these companies is stable.