(The following was released by the rating agency)

Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings to Chartis Insurance New Zealand Ltd. (Chartis NZ). The outlook is stable.

On Dec. 1, 2011, Chartis NZ assumed all of the assets and liabilities of the American Home Assurance Company New Zealand Branch (AHAC NZ; previously A/Stable, now withdrawn), effectively resulting in Chartis NZ converting from a branch to a subsidiary within the Chartis Group.

Chartis NZ is an indirect subsidiary of Chartis Inc. (CI; not rated; core operating companies rated A/Stable/--) and ultimately owned by American International Group Inc. (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2; main operating companies rated A/Stable/--).

"The 'A-' ratings reflect the non-life insurer's strong financial structure, and our expectations of continued implicit support from its strong parent and related entities. Moderating features to the ratings include Chartis NZ's modest competitive position and weak operating performance under difficult market conditions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy Huynh.

The ratings on Chartis NZ benefit from two notches of ratings uplift due to our view of Chartis NZ's strategically important status to the Chartis Group.

"The stable outlook aligns with that on the Chartis Group. The outlook on the Chartis Group in turn reflects the stable outlook on its ultimate parent, AIG, with the Chartis Group viewed as strategically important to the parent," said Ms. Huynh.

"For Chartis NZ, the ratings would generally only be raised in the event that the company's group status was elevated from strategically important to core, if it were to receive an acceptable form of explicit support, or if its parent were to be upgraded. The ratings could be lowered if there was an adverse deterioration in Chartis NZ's financial structure."