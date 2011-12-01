(The following was released by the rating agency)
Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it has assigned its 'A-' financial strength and issuer credit
ratings to Chartis Insurance New Zealand Ltd. (Chartis NZ). The
outlook is stable.
On Dec. 1, 2011, Chartis NZ assumed all of the assets and
liabilities of the American Home Assurance Company New Zealand
Branch (AHAC NZ; previously A/Stable, now withdrawn),
effectively resulting in Chartis NZ converting from a branch to
a subsidiary within the Chartis Group.
Chartis NZ is an indirect subsidiary of Chartis Inc. (CI;
not rated; core operating companies rated A/Stable/--) and
ultimately owned by American International Group Inc. (AIG;
A-/Stable/A-2; main operating companies rated A/Stable/--).
"The 'A-' ratings reflect the non-life insurer's strong
financial structure, and our expectations of continued implicit
support from its strong parent and related entities. Moderating
features to the ratings include Chartis NZ's modest competitive
position and weak operating performance under difficult market
conditions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lucy Huynh.
The ratings on Chartis NZ benefit from two notches of
ratings uplift due to our view of Chartis NZ's strategically
important status to the Chartis Group.
"The stable outlook aligns with that on the Chartis Group.
The outlook on the Chartis Group in turn reflects the stable
outlook on its ultimate parent, AIG, with the Chartis Group
viewed as strategically important to the parent," said Ms.
Huynh.
"For Chartis NZ, the ratings would generally only be raised
in the event that the company's group status was elevated from
strategically important to core, if it were to receive an
acceptable form of explicit support, or if its parent were to be
upgraded. The ratings could be lowered if there was an adverse
deterioration in Chartis NZ's financial structure."