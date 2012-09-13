Sept 14 Moody's announced today that the issuance of the CHASESeries Class A(2012-5), Class A(2012-6), Class B(2012-2), and Class C(2012-2) Notes on September 13, 2012, in and of itself and at this time, will not result in a reduction, withdrawal, or placement under review for possible downgrade of the ratings currently assigned to any class of outstanding notes issued by Chase Issuance Trust.