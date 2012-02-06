(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC (Chesapeake Oilfield)
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Energy and the two
entities' businesses are highly integrated.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, - Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today revised its outlook on U.S.-based
exploration and production company Chesapeake Energy to negative
as the company's operating cash flow is suffering from depressed
natural gas prices and we believe this will increase the extent
of its near-term free cash flow deficit.
Based on this outlook revision for Chesapeake Energy, we
are similarly affirming the corporate credit rating and revising
the outlook to negative on Chesapeake Oilfield.
The ratings on Chesapeake Oilfield reflect the company's
high level of business integration with and ownership by
Chesapeake Energy. Although there is no formal guarantee of debt
service by parent Chesapeake Energy, we believe a high level of
support is implicit, given the strategic importance of
Chesapeake Oilfield to Chesapeake Energy's oil and natural gas
development plans, along with Chesapeake Energy's significant
investment to date, 100% ownership, management control, and
shared name.
Also, a service agreement between the two entities
stipulates the parent's guaranteed minimum utilization of
Chesapeake Oilfield. Consequently, our rating on Chesapeake
Oilfield is equal to the rating on Chesapeake Energy at 'BB+'
(two notches above Chesapeake Oilfield's stand-alone credit
profile), and any changes in the ratings on Chesapeake Energy
will likely cause the ratings on Chesapeake Oilfield to change
in lock-step.
Our stand alone credit profile (SACP) on Chesapeake Oilfield
is 'bb-', reflecting our assessment of the company's "weak"
business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile,
as our criteria define the terms.
In accordance with our criteria, our SACP incorporates the
company's close business relationship with Chesapeake Energy,
but assumes no extraordinary support. Chesapeake Oilfield's
business risk profile reflects its 10-year operating history (as
a division within Chesapeake Energy), its position as one of the
top North American land drillers, and the revenue visibility
provided by having a multiyear services agreement with
Chesapeake Energy.
Limited customer diversity partly offset these strengths, as
Chesapeake Energy accounts for well over 90% of Chesapeake
Oilfield's revenues and this will likely remain the case.
Although Chesapeake Energy has recently announced a $2.2
billion reduction in its targeted dry gas drilling expenditures
in 2012, these funds will most likely be reallocated to
liquids-related drilling, and therefore should not meaningfully
reduce its total planned exploration and development capital.
However, even if Chesapeake Energy elects to rein in capital
expenditures, we would expect it to lay down third-party rigs
and cut third-party oilfield services first, while continuing to
use Chesapeake Oilfield's rigs and services.