-- We have recently affirmed our ratings and revised the outlook to negative on U.S.-based exploration and production company Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Chesapeake Energy).

-- We are similarly affirming the ratings and revising the outlook to negative on Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC (Chesapeake Oilfield).

-- Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC (Chesapeake Oilfield) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Energy and the two entities' businesses are highly integrated.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6, - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on U.S.-based exploration and production company Chesapeake Energy to negative as the company's operating cash flow is suffering from depressed natural gas prices and we believe this will increase the extent of its near-term free cash flow deficit.

Based on this outlook revision for Chesapeake Energy, we are similarly affirming the corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to negative on Chesapeake Oilfield.

The ratings on Chesapeake Oilfield reflect the company's high level of business integration with and ownership by Chesapeake Energy. Although there is no formal guarantee of debt service by parent Chesapeake Energy, we believe a high level of support is implicit, given the strategic importance of Chesapeake Oilfield to Chesapeake Energy's oil and natural gas development plans, along with Chesapeake Energy's significant investment to date, 100% ownership, management control, and shared name.

Also, a service agreement between the two entities stipulates the parent's guaranteed minimum utilization of Chesapeake Oilfield. Consequently, our rating on Chesapeake Oilfield is equal to the rating on Chesapeake Energy at 'BB+' (two notches above Chesapeake Oilfield's stand-alone credit profile), and any changes in the ratings on Chesapeake Energy will likely cause the ratings on Chesapeake Oilfield to change in lock-step.

Our stand alone credit profile (SACP) on Chesapeake Oilfield is 'bb-', reflecting our assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.

In accordance with our criteria, our SACP incorporates the company's close business relationship with Chesapeake Energy, but assumes no extraordinary support. Chesapeake Oilfield's business risk profile reflects its 10-year operating history (as a division within Chesapeake Energy), its position as one of the top North American land drillers, and the revenue visibility provided by having a multiyear services agreement with Chesapeake Energy.

Limited customer diversity partly offset these strengths, as Chesapeake Energy accounts for well over 90% of Chesapeake Oilfield's revenues and this will likely remain the case.

Although Chesapeake Energy has recently announced a $2.2 billion reduction in its targeted dry gas drilling expenditures in 2012, these funds will most likely be reallocated to liquids-related drilling, and therefore should not meaningfully reduce its total planned exploration and development capital. However, even if Chesapeake Energy elects to rein in capital expenditures, we would expect it to lay down third-party rigs and cut third-party oilfield services first, while continuing to use Chesapeake Oilfield's rigs and services.