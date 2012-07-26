UPDATE 2-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
July 26 Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the two classes of subordinated notes from Chesapeake Funding LLC Series 2009-2 and one class of subordinated notes from Chesapeake Funding LLC Series 2009-4 floating rate asset backed notes (Series 2009-2 and 2009-4 or the notes).
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Updates with details on Fortress, background)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the fourth quarter in an apparent effort to cut their losses following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, regulatory filings showed.
* Leagold Mining files amended and restated preliminary prospectus with indicative pricing range and expanded offering syndicate