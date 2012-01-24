(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- U.S. gaming company Chester Downs and Marina, an indirect
majority-owned subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CEC),
plans to issue $315 million in senior secured notes due 2020.
-- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'B+'
issue-level rating with a preliminary '1' recovery rating, and
affirming our 'B-' rating on the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects the link between
Chester Downs and CEC, though we expect that credit measures at
Chester Downs will remain strong for the rating following the
proposed transaction.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 24, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'B+'
issue-level rating to Chester, Pa.-based Chester Downs and
Marina's proposed $315 million senior secured notes due 2020,
co-issued by Chester Downs Finance Corp. In addition, we
assigned the notes a preliminary recovery rating of '1',
indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery
for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The company
plans to use the proceeds to repay its existing term loan debt
and make a distribution to its parent company, Harrah's Chester
Downs Investment Co., which is wholly owned subsidiary of
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit
rating on Chester Downs. The rating outlook is stable.
"The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects the "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria) and
very aggressive financial policy of Chester Downs' indirect
majority owner and property manager, CEC," explained Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Melissa Long.
Through its subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating
Company (CEOC), CEC currently owns a 95% stake in Chester. Given
CEC's substantial majority controlling position, Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services views Chester's credit quality as linked
to CEC's. We believe a bankruptcy at CEC could result in a
bankruptcy at Chester, despite its relatively moderate financial
burden, because we believe CEC could decide to include Chester
in a broader bankruptcy proceeding. Management could accomplish
this by buying out the minority investors for a relatively
insignificant sum.
As a standalone entity, our assessment of Chester's
financial risk profile as "aggressive" and our assessment of
Chester's business risk profile as "weak" (based on our
criteria) might support a higher rating. However, it is unlikely
our rating on Chester would be higher than our rating on CEC.
Our assessment of Chester's financial risk profile as
"aggressive" reflects Chester's high debt balances, which, pro
forma for the proposed transaction, will consist solely of the
$315 million senior secured notes. Still, under our performance
expectations for the property and incorporating minimal capital
spending needs, we expect positive free operating cash flow
generation.
Our assessment of Chester's business risk profile as "weak"
reflects its limited diversity as an operator of a single gaming
property and increased competitive pressure in the
Philadelphia-area gaming market in recent years. These factors
are partially offset by the inclusion of the property in
Caesars' Total Rewards player network, which offers some
competitive advantage, and strong market demographics.
Chester is 15 miles from downtown Philadelphia, allowing the
facility to benefit from the strong demographics of the greater
Philadelphia market. The property performed well in recent
periods despite increased competition in the Philadelphia gaming
market following the opening of SugarHouse Casino in 2010.
Performance benefited from legislation in Pennsylvania that
allowed table games in casinos starting in mid 2010. Total
gaming revenue at the property increased 7% in 2011, despite a
9.5% decrease in slot revenues. In the first nine months of
2011, Chester's margins improved over 400 basis points, driving
a mid-double-digit increase in EBITDA. Chester benefitted from a
lower tax rate on table games and cost efficiencies.
