Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue
rating and 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the US$2
billion Euro medium-term note (EMTN) program guaranteed by
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI; A-/Stable/--;
cnAA). Cheung Kong Infrastructure Finance (BVI)Ltd. will issue
the notes. The rating on this EMTN program is the same as the
corporate credit rating on CKI.
The ratings on the EMTN program and CKI reflect our view of
the benefits the company derives as a core subsidiary of the
wider Cheung Kong Group, its stable cash flow, and its strong
business risk profile. CKI invests primarily in regulated
utilities and infrastructure assets with predictable cash flows.
Most of the company's assets are located in developed countries
with stable regulatory regimes. Nevertheless, its above-average
appetite for acquisitions and the subordinated nature of its
cash flow moderate these strengths.
CKI's recent acquisition of Northumbrian Water Ltd.
(BBB+/Stable/--) is consistent with the company's stated
investment strategy and has further diversified its business
portfolio. We believe Northumbrian Water and UK Power Networks
Holdings Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--), which CKI acquired in October
2010, are likely to contribute 25%-30% to CKI's cash flow from
2012.
CKI's balance sheet leverage has increased significantly
because the company primarily used debt to fund its recent large
investments in the U.K. The addition of GBP600 million in new
facilities to finance the acquisition of Northumbrian Water has
put significant pressure on CKI's financial headroom at the
current rating level. We expect the company's management to
carefully balance its funding and balance sheet leverage when
considering new investments. We analyze CKI's adjusted credit
metrics at both the corporate and the group level; we
consolidate the company's key investments in associates when
analyzing group-level metrics.
