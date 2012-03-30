(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, March 29 (Fitch) The Australian
government could be about to exclude Huawei from participating
in building the country's national broadband network (NBN),
because of supposed concerns that it could impinge on national
security - despite assurances to the contrary. This illustrates
the difficulties facing the Chinese telecom equipment
manufacturers as they seek growth via expansion of their
overseas carrier networks.
Fitch believes that the Chinese equipment makers, including
Huawei and ZTE, will continue to be disadvantaged over alleged
"national security" issues in those countries that place
emphasis on their relationship with the US or raise concerns
over the potential for cyber attacks. Chinese companies have
tried to address this by offering fully customised "secure
delivery" equipment, and assurances that only security-cleared
citizens of the host country will be able to install and
maintain their equipment.
National security concerns are understandably an important
consideration when deploying mobile or fixed-line networks. In
January, India's Telecoms Department warned of potential
security issues not just with the Chinese manufacturers, but
also with vendors from the US, Europe and Japan, and hence
emphasised the need for India to become more self-sufficient in
telecommunications network technology.
In China, spending on fixed-line network equipment will be
largely complete by end-2013, according to China Telecom. Hence
the Chinese manufacturers are seeking significant overseas
contracts - such as participation in the build-out of
Australia's NBN - in order to continue growing and to diversify.
Margins for the Chinese manufacturers have also been under
pressure, partly because they typically need to offer
significant discounts in order to win strategic orders from
large network operators in developed markets. For those markets
where supposed security concerns weigh against the Chinese
exporters, the extent of the discount required is only likely to
be greater. This is despite Fitch's view that the Chinese
technology is highly competitive and offers significant
cost-savings.
In February, Fitch downgraded ZTE to 'BB?' from 'BB+', due
to deteriorating credit metrics - including thin margins and
negative free cash flow. The agency expects ZTE's revenue to
have grown strongly in 2011, by around 25% based on its results
over January-September 2011. Its operating margin, however, is
likely to have fallen to below 2%, from 4.5% in 2010. Strong
revenue growth derived from an aggressive marketing push in its
handset division, but this is also driving margin deterioration
as the handset division has significantly lower margins than its
network equipment division.