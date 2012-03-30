(The following was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, March 29 (Fitch) The Australian government could be about to exclude Huawei from participating in building the country's national broadband network (NBN), because of supposed concerns that it could impinge on national security - despite assurances to the contrary. This illustrates the difficulties facing the Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers as they seek growth via expansion of their overseas carrier networks.

Fitch believes that the Chinese equipment makers, including Huawei and ZTE, will continue to be disadvantaged over alleged "national security" issues in those countries that place emphasis on their relationship with the US or raise concerns over the potential for cyber attacks. Chinese companies have tried to address this by offering fully customised "secure delivery" equipment, and assurances that only security-cleared citizens of the host country will be able to install and maintain their equipment.

National security concerns are understandably an important consideration when deploying mobile or fixed-line networks. In January, India's Telecoms Department warned of potential security issues not just with the Chinese manufacturers, but also with vendors from the US, Europe and Japan, and hence emphasised the need for India to become more self-sufficient in telecommunications network technology.

In China, spending on fixed-line network equipment will be largely complete by end-2013, according to China Telecom. Hence the Chinese manufacturers are seeking significant overseas contracts - such as participation in the build-out of Australia's NBN - in order to continue growing and to diversify.

Margins for the Chinese manufacturers have also been under pressure, partly because they typically need to offer significant discounts in order to win strategic orders from large network operators in developed markets. For those markets where supposed security concerns weigh against the Chinese exporters, the extent of the discount required is only likely to be greater. This is despite Fitch's view that the Chinese technology is highly competitive and offers significant cost-savings.

In February, Fitch downgraded ZTE to 'BB?' from 'BB+', due to deteriorating credit metrics - including thin margins and negative free cash flow. The agency expects ZTE's revenue to have grown strongly in 2011, by around 25% based on its results over January-September 2011. Its operating margin, however, is likely to have fallen to below 2%, from 4.5% in 2010. Strong revenue growth derived from an aggressive marketing push in its handset division, but this is also driving margin deterioration as the handset division has significantly lower margins than its network equipment division.