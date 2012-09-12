(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 12, 2012--Chinese banks will have their resilience tested in the next three to five years as operating conditions turn harsher, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in two articles recently released as part of a special report, titled "China Credit Spotlight."

The first article titled, "China Credit Spotlight: Tougher Times Will Test The Pain Threshold Of The Top 50 Banks," cautions that a credit downturn will unfold amid rising delinquencies and tightening net interest margins.

"Damage to the top banks' balance sheets is about to surface because of a slowdown in China's economy since late 2011 and precarious global economic conditions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ryan Tsang.

China's real GDP growth moderated to just 7.8% in the first half of 2012 from average growth of 9%-10% in the past five years. The article outlines the top 50 China commercial banks ranked by total assets. Standard & Poor's notes that the banks' total assets have risen by a compound annual growth rate of 19.7% in the past five years, but their share of total assets in the system has declined during that time.

At the same time, loan growth accelerated and bank earnings surged. Standard & Poor's believes banks in China have built up massive latent credit risks.

Funding and liquidity ratios are sound, but it has become increasingly difficult for banks to keep their loan-to-deposit ratios within the very conservative--and arguably outdated--regulatory ceiling of 75% when financial disintermediation (or the withdrawal of funds for investment) is becoming increasingly common, Mr. Tsang noted.

Standard & Poor's expects aggressive but unprepared players--particularly smaller banks without a competitive niche--to be hardest hit by the weakening conditions.

Many larger and stronger banks will see a good opportunity to snap up smaller and weaker players to strengthen their market positions. "We believe the top banks, particularly national banks and large regional banks, could spearhead massive market-driven consolidation, which proved to be hard to achieve in a buoyant market.

The pace of consolidation will hinge on the severity of the sector's credit downturn that's unfurling," Mr. Tsang said.

The second article, titled "China Credit Spotlight: An Economic Slowdown Would Deepen The Polarization Of The Top 50 Banks," further discusses the widening markers between the strongest and weakest in the top 50 China banks. Key variants include corporate governance, management, and control functions.