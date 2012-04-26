(The following was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) April 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating
and 'cnA' Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed
issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by China
Merchants Finance Co. Ltd. The company is a 100% owned
subsidiary of China Merchants Holdings (International) Co. Ltd.
(CMHI; BBB/Stable/--; cnA), which will guarantee the notes. The
issue rating on the proposed notes is equalized to the corporate
credit rating on CMHI. The rating is subject to our review of
the final issuance documentation.
We expect CMHI to use the proceeds for debt refinancing and
general corporate purposes.
The rating on CMHI continues to reflect our view of the
company's geographically diversified port portfolio in China and
its strong market position. In addition, the company has a good
record of disciplined financial management and of executing a
strategy focused on its port business, which generates stable
cash flows.
CMHI's key financial metrics in 2011 were broadly in line
with our expectation. The company benefited from improving
operating cash flows in 2011, including a significant dividend
contribution from its investments. By December 2011, its
consolidated ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt was
about 21%, up from 16.1% a year earlier, and its FFO interest
coverage was stable at slightly above 5x.
We believe that CMHI will have less financial headroom in
the rating in 2012, as reflected in weaker cash flow ratios. We
base our view on a potential slowdown of container throughput
growth over the next 12 months and a likely lower dividend
contribution from CMHI's investments. Furthermore, the company's
consolidated financial performances have become more volatile
since the integration of China Nanshan Development Inc. (CNDI;
unrated) in late 2010. This volatility is mainly due to the cash
flow cycle of CNDI's property development business.
Support for the rating is derived from CMHI's track record
of prudent financial management and the potential for the
company to achieve synergies between its West Shenzhen ports and
CNDI's port and logistic business.
We could lower the rating on CMHI if its container
throughput declines and cash flows weaken more than we expected,
such that the FFO-to-debt ratio is less than 15% or FFO interest
coverage is less than 4x on an ongoing basis. This could also
happen if: (1) CMHI is unable to influence the financial
management of CNDI, and the latter's volatile cash flows and
higher leverage sustainably undermine the financial strength of
the group; or (2) the group makes significant debt-funded
investments that weaken its financial strength.
Conversely, we could raise the rating if CMHI reduces its
reliance on dividends from affiliates and expands its port
portfolio such that the FFO-to-debt ratio is consistently higher
than 25%. We could also upgrade the company if the likelihood of
the extraordinary government support appears to us to have
increased.