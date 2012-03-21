(The following was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/SEOUL/HONG KONG, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned China Resources Gas Group Limited's (CRG, Issuer
Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB+'/Stable) USD1.5bn (or equivalent in
other currencies) global medium-term notes (MTN) programme a
'BBB+' rating.
Fitch expects proceeds from the bond issuance under the
programme to be used for the company's general corporate
purposes, including for capex and merger and acquisitions. The
notes, once issued, will form the senior unsecured obligations
of CRG.
The ratings reflect CRG's stronger-than-expected financial
profile for FY11 due to its sound profitability of its core gas
distribution business in China and favourable growth prospects
of the gas industry. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch
uplift for potential support from its immediate parent, China
Resources Holdings Limited (CRH), and the ultimate
majority-owner, the China sovereign ('A+'/Stable), through the
State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
CRG expects to substantially increase its investments in
2012, possibly exceeding Fitch's initial expectations. However,
incremental cash generation from new investments should allow
CRG to maintain its financial profile appropriate for its
current ratings.
Negative rating action could result from a material
deterioration in the regulatory environment, an increasing
failure to pass through cost increases to preserve
profitability, funds from operations fixed cover falling below
7.0x or net leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis. In
addition, evidence of insufficient cashflow being up-streamed
from subsidiaries to meet CRG's interest service and dividend
requirements can also result in negative rating action. Also, a
substantial increase in debt at jointly-controlled entities and/
or increasing structural subordination for creditors at CRG may
result in downward pressure on CRG's IDR and notching down of
the senior unsecured rating from the IDR.
A positive rating action is not likely given CRG's
aggressive programme of acquisitions and capex over the
medium-term.