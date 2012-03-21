(The following was released by the rating agency)

BEIJING/SEOUL/HONG KONG, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Resources Gas Group Limited's (CRG, Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'BBB+'/Stable) USD1.5bn (or equivalent in other currencies) global medium-term notes (MTN) programme a 'BBB+' rating.

Fitch expects proceeds from the bond issuance under the programme to be used for the company's general corporate purposes, including for capex and merger and acquisitions. The notes, once issued, will form the senior unsecured obligations of CRG.

The ratings reflect CRG's stronger-than-expected financial profile for FY11 due to its sound profitability of its core gas distribution business in China and favourable growth prospects of the gas industry. The ratings also incorporate a one-notch uplift for potential support from its immediate parent, China Resources Holdings Limited (CRH), and the ultimate majority-owner, the China sovereign ('A+'/Stable), through the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

CRG expects to substantially increase its investments in 2012, possibly exceeding Fitch's initial expectations. However, incremental cash generation from new investments should allow CRG to maintain its financial profile appropriate for its current ratings.

Negative rating action could result from a material deterioration in the regulatory environment, an increasing failure to pass through cost increases to preserve profitability, funds from operations fixed cover falling below 7.0x or net leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis. In addition, evidence of insufficient cashflow being up-streamed from subsidiaries to meet CRG's interest service and dividend requirements can also result in negative rating action. Also, a substantial increase in debt at jointly-controlled entities and/ or increasing structural subordination for creditors at CRG may result in downward pressure on CRG's IDR and notching down of the senior unsecured rating from the IDR.

A positive rating action is not likely given CRG's aggressive programme of acquisitions and capex over the medium-term.