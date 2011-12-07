(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Chinese
Non-Life Insurance - Preparing for the Downswing
here
HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that its Rating Outlook for China's non-life insurance is
Stable, underpinned by, among other factors, tight regulatory
supervision, improving operating efficiency and sound
underwriting margin. However, commercial motor pricing reform
and a worsening underwriting deficit of compulsory third party
liability (CTPL) are risks to the Outlook over the next 12-24
months.
The report notes that many Chinese insurers have made
progress in improving their expense ratio in terms of
administrative and management cost over the last three years as
their insurance portfolio continued to grow. Several major
players have also actively marketed their insurance products
through alternative distribution platforms such as
telemarketing. Despite the potentially high initial setup cost,
diversification of distribution will further improve insurers'
product reach and market coverage.
Various measures initiated by insurers and the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) resulted in a significant
turnaround in the underwriting results of China's non-life
market in 2010. The average combined ratio of the top three
major insurers, PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, Ping
An Property and Casualty and China Pacific Property Insurance,
declined to about 95% in 2010 from 99.7% in 2009. However, Fitch
expects the favorable phase of the underwriting cycle to peak in
H211 and slower growth of motor sales to moderate the expansion
of the non-life sector in 2012.
"Underwriting loss of CTPL could possibly further widen in
2011 and 2012 given prevailing inflationary pressure, the
existing pricing mechanism as well as the possibility of
liberalizing the CTPL market to foreign players," says Terrence
Wong, Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Fitch is also
cautious on CIRC's proposal to de-regulate commercial motor
premium pricing and its potential impact on the sector's
profitability."
Ongoing premium growth has strained many insurers' solvency.
Insurers' net premium leverage remains high, reflecting the thin
capitalization of some insurers. Insurers are having to
periodically fund their expansion through subordinated debt
issuance or injection of fresh equity. Nonetheless, while Fitch
takes a positive view on the new regulation introduced in
October 2011 which essentially limits the amount of subordinated
debt an insurer can issue, this new rule could reduce the
financial flexibility of insurers with higher leverage.
Additionally, in view of the thin capital buffer of some
non-life insurers, Fitch believes that insurers with high equity
exposure relative to their capital base could be financially
vulnerable to extreme market volatility.
The report, '2012 Outlook: China Non Life Insurance', is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.