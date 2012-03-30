(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor's) March 30, 2012-China's financial system performs well below its potential to achieve and sustain a high level of economic efficiency, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in an article published today. The article titled, "Further Financial Market Reforms Could Help China Close The Productivity Gap With The U.S.," highlights the fact that China's large savings are invested largely into low-yielding opportunities. At the same time, its productivity is still relatively low compared to those of developed countries. Indeed, the country's productivity is only a quarter that of the U.S. economy, as measured by purchasing power parity -adjusted GDP per capita (even less in nominal terms).

"We believe the country could close this gap with the U.S. if it builds a robust institutional framework to support its increasingly market-driven economy," Standard & Poor's managing director and head of Greater China Ping Chew said. "In particular, more reforms that help to deepen and diversify its financial markets would be important in strengthening this framework. Further developing the bond market could support better allocation of capital and productivity improvement in China. Should its productivity improve significantly, China can reap high returns on its domestic investments."

Better allocation of capital could ameliorate the risk of China falling into a "middle-income trap" or "Japan-style stagnation."