(The following was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China Resources Gas Group Limited's (CRG, 'BBB+'/Stable)
proposed USD bonds, issued under its global medium term notes
(MTN) programme, an expected 'BBB+(exp)' rating.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
Fitch expects proceeds from the bond issue to be used for
the company's general corporate purposes, including for capex
and merger and acquisitions. The notes, once issued, will form
the senior unsecured obligations of CRG.
CRG's ratings reflect the profitability and favourable
growth prospects of its core gas distribution business in China.
The ratings also incorporate a one-notch uplift for potential
support from its immediate parent, China Resources Holdings
Limited (CRH), and the ultimate majority-owner, the China
sovereign ('A+'/Stable), through the state-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission.