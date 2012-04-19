(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We view Tianrui group as having a "weak" business risk
profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit
rating to Tianrui group and our 'B' issue rating to its proposed
issue of senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tianrui
group the holding company of a China-based cement producer will
maintain adequate liquidity and moderate leverage while pursuing
aggressive expansion.
Rating Action
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnBB'
Greater China credit scale rating to China Tianrui Group Cement
Co. Ltd. (Tianrui group). The outlook is stable. A the same
time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B' issue rating and
'cnBB-' Greater China credit scale rating to the group's
proposed issue of senior unsecured notes. The rating on the
notes is subject to our review of the final documentation for
the notes issuance. Tianrui group is a Cayman Islands
corporation that indirectly owns 100% of Tianrui Cement, a
China-based cement producer.
Rationale
The rating on Tianrui group reflects its short track record,
the heavy reliance of its capital structure on short-term debt,
and aggressive growth plans. The group operates in a
competitive, cyclical, and capital-intensive industry, which we
believe is heading into a weak cycle. The group's operating
scale, reasonable geographic diversification, and relatively
efficient operations due to vertical integration partly moderate
the weaknesses.
We rate the proposed issue one notch lower than the rating
on Tianrui group due to priority liabilities, primarily at the
operating company in China. The group will use the proceeds from
the proposed notes for acquisitions and general corporate
purposes.
We expect Tianrui group to have an operating margin of more
than 20% in 2012, due to its strategy of maintaining current
prices by limiting clinker production. The group has, however,
yet to demonstrate an ability to maintain an operating margin at
this level. Over its four-year financial history, the operating
margin was only above 20% in 2011, when it reached 22.7% after
raising prices. The margin averaged about 10% in 2008-2010.
Although Tianrui has been producing cement since 2000 in Henan
and Liaoning provinces, the group was listed on the Hong Kong
stock exchange only in December 2011.
The group's liquidity, as defined in on our criteria, could
become "inadequate" if Tianrui group fails to roll over its
working capital loans, given its high short-term debt. As of
end-2011, the group has Chinese renminbi (RMB) 5.45 billion in
short-term debt, or about 76% of total debt. This high level is
likely to persist even after the group repays its outstanding
syndicated loans and commercial paper.
We believe that the group's large capital expenditure
(capex) requirements of about RMB2.8 billion are aggressive.
This could prevent its financial risk profile from improving,
particularly if it funds capex with debt. Also, the company's
ability to integrate acquisitions while maintaining high margins
is untested.
We view Tianrui group's business risk profile as "weak." We
believe China's cement industry has higher-than-average risks,
despite the country's favorable long-term economic growth
potential. This reflects the industry's high degree of
competition, high capital intensity, and potential for
overcapacity. Industry players are susceptible to increases in
production costs, such as energy and raw materials.
As China's economic growth moderates, the cement industry
will likely feel some pain as real estate construction and
infrastructure building slow down. Should cement companies
continue to produce at full capacity, prices and margins will
decline. In our base case scenario, we anticipate that market
discipline--through cutbacks in the production utilization
rate--could help curb oversupply and maintain prices.
Tianrui group's market position in its core markets of Henan
and Liaoning underpins its competitive advantages. The group is
the largest cement producer in Henan province and ranks as one
of the top two clinker and cement producers in Liaoning. It has
about 35.4 million tons of cement production capacity and about
22.2 million tons of clinker rated capacity as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Compared with its domestic peers, Tianrui benefits from its
relative large operating scale, reasonable geographic
diversification, and relatively new and efficient facilities.
Its integration into quarrying also supports its competitive
position.
Liquidity
We believe Tianrui group has "adequate" liquidity, as
defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- The group's liquidity sources, including cash and
equivalents, will exceed its liquidity uses by more than 1.2x in
the next 12 months.
-- Net sources of liquidity are likely to be positive even
if EBITDA drops 15%.
-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and
equivalents of about RMB2.5 billion (as of Dec. 31 2011), our
projection of positive funds from operations of about RMB1.2
billion, estimated positive working capital inflow of about
RMB260 million, about RMB700 million in pre-approvable
medium-term motes and commercial paper, and about RMB2.9 billion
in potentially rolled-over short-term debt.
-- Liquidity uses include repayment of RMB5.45 billion in
debt maturing in the next 12 months and committed capex of
RMB690 million. We believe the group has some flexibility to
defer its acquisition capex, which isn't fully committed.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Tianrui
Group will maintain adequate liquidity and moderate leverage
while pursuing aggressive expansion.
We may lower the rating if Tianrui group's financial
leverage increases, as indicated by a ratio of debt EBITDA ratio
of more than 5x. This could happen if lower cement prices or
substantially reduced capacity utilization causes its operating
margins to decline.
We could raise the rating if Tianrui group maintains its
current operating margin, establishes a longer track record,
shows discipline towards its acquisitions, and demonstrates that
it can integrate its acquisition with existing efficient
facilities.